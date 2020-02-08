Massive fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai highrise, rescue team on the spot

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Feb 08: Massive fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. Soon fire tenders have reached the spot to control the fire.

No lose of life has been reported so far.

On Wednesday evening, fire broke out in another on the 5th floor of a 15 storey residential building in a posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods; Fire tenders present at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NIiK8c7kLe — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Reportedly, eight persons including five men and three women were rescued from the building and there were no reports of casualties. The fire broke out in the Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Gardens around 7 pm on Wednesday.