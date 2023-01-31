YouTube
    Massive fire breaks out at apartment in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, 14 killed

    Hemant Soren expressed condolences over the fire tragedy and said the district administration is working on a war footing.

    Dhanbad, Jan 31: At least fourteen people, including three children were charred to death after a major fire broke out in an apartment in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday.

    The fire broke out at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.

    Representational Image
    Image credit ANI

    "At least 14 people dead and 12 others are injured in the fire that broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad. Several people were in the apartment to attend a marriage function. Cause of the fire is still not known. We're focusing on rescue. Injured shifted to hospital," said SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar.

    The exact number of people who died and suffered injuries is yet unknown.

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences over the death of people due to fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment.

    "The death of people in a fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment is shocking. The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident. I am looking into the whole matter myself," Soren tweeted in Hindi.

    "May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear the difficult time of grief. All possible work is being done to provide speedy medical treatment to the injured," he added.

    The authorities are making all efforts to accelerate the rescue operation and also urged locals to cooperate who have crowded the building engulfed in the massive fire.

    The fire incident Dhanbad is the second such incident in four days. On Saturday, five people including popular doctor couple Hazras died after a fire broke out at their private nursing home in the city's Bank More area.

    The deceased included the owner of the hospital, Dr Vikas Hazra (64), his wife, Dr Prema Hazra (58), his nephew, Sohan Khamari, and maid Tara Devi.

    X