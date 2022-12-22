Is you medical degree from Pakistan not valid in India: Check what the rules say

Mask up, avoid gathering, foreign travel: Top doctors' body issues advisory amid covid scare

oi-Deepika S

The IMA also advised avoiding public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Indian Medical Association on Thursday urged the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

The country's top doctors' body, advised taking steps to overcome "the impending Covid outbreak, including wearing face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing, and regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitisers.

"In view of the sudden surge of Covid cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7," the statement it.

"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," it said.

The IMA advised all to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending COVID outbreak:

Face masks are to be used in all public places. Social distancing is to be maintained. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided. Avoid International travel. Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.

"The Indian Medical Association with more than 3.5 lakhs medical practitioners across the county is committed to fight the dreaded disease and assures the government its full cooperation and participation in all activities of preventive and curative measures," the IMA said.

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 14:31 [IST]