Marriage in the Sky: Madurai couple ties knot mid-air to avoid COVID-19 restrictions

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, May 24: Marriage ceremonies across India have been put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown. A couple from Madurai tied the knot on a flight maiking, it possible their near and dear ones to be present at the ceremony.

Reportedly, the couple Rakesh and Dakshina booked a chartered flight from Madurai and tied the knot when the plane was above the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. There were 161 guests who 'attended the wedding', three times more than the officially allowed 50 guests by the Tamil Nadu government.

In the viral video, Images and videos of the mid-air wedding were circulated on social media on Monday. The images and videos purportedly show people standing extremely close to each other and showering the couple with flower petals as they tied the knot.

DGCA has initiated investigations on mid-air marriage. It has sought a full report from the airline & Airport Authority. SpiceJet crew is off rostered. Airline directed to lodge complaint against those not following COVID appropriate behavior with relevant authorities.

"A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23 for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on-board," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"Despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers didn't follow COVID guidelines & the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules," it added.