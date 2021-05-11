Challenge to Bombay HC verdict on Maratha quota to be heard by SC on July 12

Maratha quota: Uddhav Thackeray appeals to PM Modi for help

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking that the Marathas be allowed reservation in jobs and education through inclusion into the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes or SEBC.

The apex court on May 4 struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming the statute as "unconstitutional", and also refused to refer the 1992 Mandal judgement, setting a 50 per cent cap on reservation, to a larger bench for reconsideration.

Calling the court's decision "unfortunate", Thackeray had said the battle was "not lost yet" and assured that he would appeal to the Centre to ensure quota for the Marathas.

"The Supreme Court said it is not your right to take this decision. So now what? The Supreme Court has shown us the way, by saying this is the right is of the Centre and the President," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 19:41 [IST]