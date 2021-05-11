YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maratha quota: Uddhav Thackeray appeals to PM Modi for help

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking that the Marathas be allowed reservation in jobs and education through inclusion into the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes or SEBC.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray

    The apex court on May 4 struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming the statute as "unconstitutional", and also refused to refer the 1992 Mandal judgement, setting a 50 per cent cap on reservation, to a larger bench for reconsideration.

    Calling the court's decision "unfortunate", Thackeray had said the battle was "not lost yet" and assured that he would appeal to the Centre to ensure quota for the Marathas.

    "The Supreme Court said it is not your right to take this decision. So now what? The Supreme Court has shown us the way, by saying this is the right is of the Centre and the President," he said.

    More MARATHA RESERVATION News  

    Read more about:

    maratha reservation uddhav thackeray

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 19:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X