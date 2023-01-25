Many firsts at Republic Day parade this year

New Delhi, Jan 25: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday and it will witness witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The celebrations include the traditional march past comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces & Paramilitary Forces; tableaux display by the States and Central Ministries/Departments; cultural performances by children; acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM's NCC rally.

The Republic Day celebrations are going to be week-long commencing on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great national icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on 30th January which is observed as Martyrs' Day. The celebrations will be a tribute to INA veterans, people and tribal communities who participated in freedom movement, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

Many new events are being organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations this year. These include Military Tattoo and Tribal dance festival; Veer Gatha 2.0; second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances of Military & Coast Guard bands at the National War Memorial; an All-India School Band Competition at the NWM; a Drone Show and projection mapping during Beating the Retreat ceremony. The details of the events are as follows:

Check out the Many Firsts This Year

Kartavya Path

The R-Day celebration will be held at Kartavya Path, formerly known as Kingsway, a ceremonial boulevard that runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill through Vijay Chowk and India Gate.

25-pounders Make Way for 21-Gun Salute Makes Way for 105 mm Indian Field Guns

The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations will be replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year, as the government makes a further push for its Make in India initiative. During a press interaction here on Monday, Chief of Staff Delhi Area Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar said, "We are transitioning towards indigenisation" and the "time is not far when all are equipment will be 'swadeshi'".

All equipment from the Army that will be showcased during the 74th Republic Day celebrations are made-in-India, he said, adding that the Akash weapon system and helicopters, Rudra and ALH Dhruv, will also be part of it. "This year the 21-Gun Salute will be fired by the 105 mm Indian field guns replacing the 25-pounders," he said.

Women officers to lead missile contingent, ride motorcycles as 'daredevils' at R-Day parade

Women officers of the Indian Army, who are being inducted in significant numbers as both officers and jawans, would be leading missile contingents as well as riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year's Republic Day parade.

Lieutenant Dimple Bhati from the Corps of Signals would be part of the Indian Army's Daredevils motorcycle team at the Republic Day parade this year. The women officer had been training with the team for the last one year.

BSF women contingent atop camels to don Raghavendra Rathore outfits

The BSF's women contingent atop camels that will be featured for the first time in next month's Republic Day parade will be wearing military regalia designed by popular fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore. The famed camel contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been a part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976, after it replaced a similar squad of the Army which had been participating in the annual parade since it was first held in 1950.

"The uniforms for the 'mahila praharis' (women guards) represent the many treasured craft forms of India, fashioned in different parts of the country, and assembled in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio. "The uniform incorporates sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan's history in its designs," the BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

Indian Navy's IL-38 aircraft to be displayed for 'first time and last time'

Fifty aircraft will take part in the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path that will include aerial display by nine Rafale and the Navy's IL-38 which will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior IAF official said. IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years, he said.

"It will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here for the first time and perhaps the last time. It will be among the 50 aircraft that will take part in the event," the IAF official said.

Egyptian Prez and contingent

For the first time, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day.

Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time will be the combined Band & Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

3 Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra Awardees to Participate Celebrations Parade

The Indian Army will be represented by Mounted Columns of 61 Cavalry, nine Mechanised Columns, six Marching Contingents and a fly-past by helicopters of Army Aviation. Three Param Vir Chakra and three Ashok Chakra awardees will also participate in this year's Parade. There will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Para Military Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, Pipes and Drums Bands. 27 Tableaux of various States, Departments and Armed Forces will be participating.

Special Invitees

This year invites have been sent to common people from all walks of the society such as Shramyogis involved in construction of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors etc. These Special Invitees will be prominently seated at Kartvya Path.

Drone Show

The biggest Drone Show in India, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation. It depicts the success of start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country's youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The event will be organised by M/s Botlabs Dynamics.

Anamorphic Projection

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 on the façade of North and South Block.

With inputs from agencies

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 18:12 [IST]