  • search

Manoj Sinha says railways must reduce expenditure, increase earnings

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Indian Railways needs to increase its earnings and reduce expenditure as also use its resources to produce solar energy, Union Minister Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

    Union Minister Manoj Sinha
    Union Minister Manoj Sinha

    He was speaking at a Conference on E-Mobility in Indian Railways. The Minister of State for Railways said in 2017-18, railways electrified 4,000 km route and in 2018-19 it targets to electrify 6,000 km route. He also exhorted the railways to use its resources and become the largest producer of solar energy by providing its spare land.

    Speaking at the same event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said battery storage will be the key driver of e-mobility. Kant pointed out that the market share of railways sector is falling rapidly.

    "It is not good for the country. Railways will have to play a critical role in India's economic development," the Niti Aayog CEO said.

    Noting that out of the 20 most polluted cities in the world, 14 are in India, Kant said if India will use electric power then it will be able to reduce both pollution and import bill. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said the government is looking at creating fast speed corridors.

    Lohani also stressed that the railways will have to improve services to its clients.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    manoj sinha indian railways

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue