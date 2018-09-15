Manohar Parrikar health updates: Goa CM to travel to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS

New Delhi, Sep 15: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for a review health check-up on Saturday shifted to AIIMS in Delhi.

Reportedly, Prime Minster Narendra Modi has arranged for a special aircraft to airlift Parrikar to Delhi. Manohar Parrikar had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah over phone on Friday and expressed "inability" to continue in the top post owing to his health.

Parrikar, 62, is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa.

"He will be flying to Delhi around 10.30 am today by a special flight and would be admitted to AIIMS for his follow-up treatment," a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Parrikar had returned from the US in the first week of September following which he was admitted to the hospital at Candolim. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.