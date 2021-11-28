YouTube
    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address 83rd edition of radio show today

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. This will be the 83rd edition of the programme and will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

    The programme will also be available on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the information and broadcasting ministry.

    10:11 AM, 28 Nov
    Today’s edition assumes significance in the backdrop of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 or Omicron.
    9:05 AM, 28 Nov
    In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on October 24, PM had emphasised on the implementation of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.
    9:05 AM, 28 Nov
    "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.
    9:04 AM, 28 Nov
    This will be the second last edition of the year.
    9:04 AM, 28 Nov
    In his 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi is expected speak on Omicron, a new covid variant that has caused panic across the globe.

    X