Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi to address 83rd edition of radio show today
India
New Delhi, Nov 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. This will be the 83rd edition of the programme and will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
The programme will also be available on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the information and broadcasting ministry.
