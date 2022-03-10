Manipur polls: At 10:55 am, BJP's vote share stands at 37.61 per cent, INC 18.7

India

oi-Prakash KL

Imphal, Mar 10: The BJP was ahead in 25 seats and the Congress in nine constituencies in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

According to early trends available, others were ahead in 26 seats.

As per the official figure of the Election Commission, the vote share of the BJP at 10:55 am is at 37.61 per cent, INC at 18.7 per cent, NPEP at 13.76 and JD(U) at 11:55 per cent.

Polling for 60 assembly seats was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting, underway in 12 dedicated centres across the northeastern state, will decide the electoral fate of 265 candidates, including nominees of the BJP, Congress, National People's Party and Janata Dal (United).

Various exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in the state with the party slated to secure seats ranging from 23 to 43, while the Congress is seen winning between four and 17 seats. "The counting process started at 8 am with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose," an election official said.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal had earlier said district election officers and senior police officers have been directed to make elaborate security arrangements for the exercise. The entire process of counting will be supervised by 41 General Observers besides the Returning Officers. District Election Officer Th Kirankumar said that 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations out of a total of 3,80,480 votes.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:23 [IST]