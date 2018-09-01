Manipur: NIA seizes Rs 48 lakh in terror funding case

New Delhi, Sep 1: The National Investigation Agency has seized Rs 48 lakh in connection with a terror funding case being probed in Manipur. The amount was seized from one Promodhini, an employee of RIMS, Imphal.

NIA officials say that the money belonged to N Sobita Devi, the wide of accused Dr. Mutum Shyamo SIngh, former director of JNIMS Hospital, Imphal.

Also Read | Syed Salahuddin's son had facilitated funds from Saudi for terror funding in Kashmir

During Investigation, it had come to light that the said amount was handed over to K Pramodini by N Sobita Devi for the purpose of concealing the terror funds which were collected by Dr Mutum Shyamo Singh as part of his activities in support of proscribed organisation KCP.

NIA had arrested Dr Mutum Shyamo Singh on July 6 2018 for his involvement with the KCP, a banner outfit.

Search was conducted at that time in the house of Dr Mutum Shyamo Singh and Rs 40,03,000/- in new currency and Rs 1,00,000/- in old currency were also seized as proceeds of terrorism.

Also Read | Waging war against state: Deputy superintendent of police arrested in Kashmir

During investigation of this case, accused persons Khoirom Ranjit Singh, Commander in Chief of KCP, a banned terrorist organisation and his associates (i) Irungbam SanatombiDeviand (ii) P. Prem Kumar Meitei @ PK @ Ibomcha had been arrested and charge sheet was filed on July 10 2018.