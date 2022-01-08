Parties have to explain why candidate with criminal background has been fielded: CEC

Manipur Election 2022: Voting Dates, Result Date - All You Need To Know

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the date of the election and the result of the forthcoming Manipur assembly polls. It will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The poll panel said the counting of votes will begin from March 10. While six districts of Manipur will go to the polls on February 27, the polls for the remaining 10 districts will be held on March 3.

After 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government. It is headed Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

The Election Commission of India has also banned physical political rallies and roadshows till January 15 for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand in wake of the COVID-19 surge.

"No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. The Election Commission will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said while addressing a press conference.

"No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till January 15. Situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later," the CEC said. "Our civil application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of the offence," Chandra added.

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 19:09 [IST]