    Manipur Election 2022 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: 173 candidates in fray

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Imphal, Feb 28: The stage for the first phase of Assembly elections in Manipur, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain power while the Congress is pinning hope on its six-party coalition to oust the Biren Singh government.

    Image credit: PTI

    As many as 38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase today, while voting in 22 constituencies will take place in the second phase.

    Manipur Election 2022 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:03 AM, 28 Feb
    The 38 seats are spread across five districts. Of these, 29 are in valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur while nine seats are spread across Churchandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl.
    12:03 AM, 28 Feb
    Key candidates facing polls in this phase are chief minister and BJP candidate from Heingang N Biren Singh, his cabinet colleague Thongam Biswajit Singh, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from Uripok and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh from Nambol.
    12:02 AM, 28 Feb
    In the first phase, a total of 173 candidates are in the fray, including 15 women.
    12:02 AM, 28 Feb
    In the first of the two phase election, 38 assembly constituencies of the state will go to polls.
    12:02 AM, 28 Feb
