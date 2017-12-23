"Mani Shankar Aiyar is a BJP agent": Alpesh Thakor

After Veerappa Moily held Mani Shankar Aiyar responsible for Congress' defeat in Gujarat elections, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Saturday said that the veteran Congress leader is a "BJP agent".

Many have expressed that Aiyar calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "neech aadmi" played a major role in Congress' defeat in the elections.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar is a BJP agent and he was sent by them to spoil our chances," Thakor told CNN-News18.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday had blamed leaders Kapil Sibal, and Mani Shankar Aiyar for the Party's loss.

On Monday, the BJP stormed back to power in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. While in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress finished second by winning just 77 seats in 182 seat assembly, in Himachal, Congress could manage just 21 seats.

OneIndia News