"Mani Shankar Aiyar is a BJP agent": Alpesh Thakor

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

After Veerappa Moily held Mani Shankar Aiyar responsible for Congress' defeat in Gujarat elections, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Saturday said that the veteran Congress leader is a "BJP agent".

Alpesh Thakor
Alpesh Thakor

Many have expressed that Aiyar calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "neech aadmi" played a major role in Congress' defeat in the elections.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar is a BJP agent and he was sent by them to spoil our chances," Thakor told CNN-News18.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday had blamed leaders Kapil Sibal, and Mani Shankar Aiyar for the Party's loss.

On Monday, the BJP stormed back to power in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. While in Gujarat,  Rahul Gandhi led-Congress finished second by winning just 77 seats in 182 seat assembly, in Himachal, Congress could manage just 21 seats.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

alpesh thakor, mani shankar aiyar, neech

Story first published: Saturday, December 23, 2017, 18:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 23, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.