Mangaluru: Seven patients at KMC hospital, Manipal have black fungus

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, May 20: Seven patients being treated for Covid-19 at the Kasturba Medical College (KMC) hospital at Manipal have been infected with black fungus (mucormycosis), Udupi district health officer (DHO) Sudhir Chandra Sooda has said.

Five women and two men are currently receiving treatment for the infection.

The patients also have uncontrolled diabetes, Sooda told reporters on Wednesday.

The patients, who were admitted to KMC for treatment of various health issues, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

They are from Chitradurga, Dharwad, Harihara, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Ranebennuru and Koppala.

No case of black fungus has been reported in Udupi district, he said.

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 15:06 [IST]