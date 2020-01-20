Mangaluru police releases photographs of the suspect who kept IED bag in the airport

Mangaluru, Jan 20: Mangaluru Police released photographs taken from the surveliance camera located in the airport of the suspect and the autorickshaw in which he was seen leaving in laptop bag containing IED on Monday morning at the Mangaluru International Airport.

Panic spread at the Mangaluru International Airport after suspicious unattended laptop bag containing IED was found on today morning.The bag was found kept in the rest area meant for the passengers outside the airport.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials stated that they have focused on a suspect, who was seen leaving the airport in an auto rickshaw.

The bag, which was lying unattended near the entrance of the airport was removed from the spot by the airport security personnel at 8.45 am.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, Dr PS Harsha said to news agency ANI, "An FIR has been registered under sections of Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Three teams have been formed for identification and apprehension of the accused."

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DIG Anil Pandey said,'' We have found traces of Improvised explosive device (IED) from a bag lying at the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, we have safely evacuated it.'' Bomb disposal squad & dog squad have rushed to the Airport. Investigation is underway.

A team of police personnel led by Harsha was among the first to arrive at the spot, PTI reported.