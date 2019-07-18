  • search
    Mandela Day 2019: A day to honour one of the greatest anti-Apartheid icons

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, July 18: Today is Mandela Day and it is celebrated every year on July 18 to honour the legacy of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela and his values. The first Mandela Day was observed on 18 July 2010.

    Nelson Mandela, a Nobel Prize winner and anti-Apartheid icon, was born on July 18, 1918. That is the reason why Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated on July 18.

    File photo of Nelson Mandela
    He was the country's first black head of state and the first elected in a fully representative democratic election. Nelson Mandela is globally remembered as an anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist. Mandela became South Africa's first black president after the African National Congress emerged victorious in the 1994 general election.

    In UN General Assembly resolution adopted on 22 December 2017, UN Member States decided to convene a high-level plenary meeting, to be known as the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, focusing on global peace, in honour of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

    Few famous quotes by Mandela:

    • A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.
    • For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.
    • Poverty is not an accident. Like slavery and apartheid, it is man-made and can be removed by the actions of human being.
    • And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.
    • Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.

