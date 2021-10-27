Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers to discuss Covid vaccination, health scheme

New Delhi, Oct 27: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and UTs on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the Covid emergency response package and scaling up of vaccination.

The meeting will also discuss the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission scheme.

"Today, I am meeting the health ministers of the states. COVID-19 vaccination, emergency Covid package and other issues will be discussed in detail. Discussions will also be held on the 'PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission' scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Centre has urged states and union territories to focus on beneficiaries who are awaiting their second dose of vaccine as per the schedule of the inoculation.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 103.53 crore.

India saw a single day rise of 13,451 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,42,15,653, while the active cases have declined to 1,62,661, the lowest in 242 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,55,653 with 585 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.