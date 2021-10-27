YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers to discuss Covid vaccination, health scheme

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 27: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and UTs on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the Covid emergency response package and scaling up of vaccination.

    Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers to discuss Covid vaccination, health scheme

    The meeting will also discuss the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission scheme.

    "Today, I am meeting the health ministers of the states. COVID-19 vaccination, emergency Covid package and other issues will be discussed in detail. Discussions will also be held on the 'PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission' scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

    The Centre has urged states and union territories to focus on beneficiaries who are awaiting their second dose of vaccine as per the schedule of the inoculation.

    The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 103.53 crore.

    India saw a single day rise of 13,451 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,42,15,653, while the active cases have declined to 1,62,661, the lowest in 242 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,55,653 with 585 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X