Mandate in Delhi against politics of hatred, CAA-NRC: Mamata congratulates AAP

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Howrah, Feb 11: Congratulating AAP over its stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that people have rejected the "politics of hatred and division" and have given a "mandate against CAA and NRC".

The TMC supremo said that the Delhi Assembly poll result is a reflection of the good work done by the Kejriwal government in the last five years and the saffron party has got a "befitting reply for torturing students and women" in the national capital.

She was referring to the attacks on Jamia Milia Islamia and JNU students and incidents of molestation of Gargi College students in Delhi. BJP will face similar results in the 2021 assembly polls in Bengal, Banerjee said.

BJP's Gautam Gambhir accepts defeat in Delhi

"BJP is losing one election after another - this has been an ongoing trend. It began in Maharashtra, then in Jharkhand and now in Delhi. Everywhere the trend is very clear - the people are rejecting BJP and its politics of hatred," Mamata told reporters in Howrah.

Claiming that the people had voted against CAA and NRC in the Delhi polls, Mamata said there are important issues like unemployment, economy, industry, price hike and development but the Centre is focussing only on the politics of hatred.

"Arrogance and the politics of vendetta have crossed all limits since BJP returned to power at the Centre for the second consecutive time. The country is burning," she said.

On the dismal performance by Congress in the Delhi polls, Mamata said Congress scores wherever regional parties are not strong enough to counter the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had called up Kejriwal to congratulate him on AAP's resounding victory in the Delhi polls.

Later, in a tweet Banerjee said leaders playing on faith and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.

"Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," she tweeted.

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Mamata, who is among the harshest critics of BJP, mocked the saffron party over its string of defeats in the assembly polls post 2019 Parliamentary polls and said it has "got a befitting reply for torturing students and women in New Delhi".

"One state after another is slipping out of BJP's grip, and the party will soon lose all states under its control," she claimed.

"They (BJP) will face similar results in the 2021 assembly polls in Bengal. Only development will work. CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected," she told the gathering.

Loss for BJP means it is out of power in Delhi for 27 years

Mamata and Kejriwal have shared a cordial relationship over the years. The Delhi chief minister had come out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during the general elections in 2019 and also during her face-off with the Centre over the erstwhile Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.

Mamata on her part had condemned attacks on Kejriwal during the general elections and lashed out at BJP over the issue. The TMC had also thrown its weight behind AAP for the Delhi polls.