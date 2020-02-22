Man who tried to defame actor Rajinikanth in Thoothukudi arrested in bike theft case

Thoothukudi, Feb 22: Santhosh, who had questioned "who are you" in an intention to humiliate actor-politician Rajinikanth during the Sterlite protest in 2018 was allegedly arrested along with two others in connection with a bike theft case.

Samkumar, a resident of Muthukrishnapuram had filed a complaint that his bike was stolen from his house. With the case registered, Thoothukudi Police arrested the three youth and recovered the bike.

In 2018, Santosh grabbed the headlines by trying to insult the actor. Rajinikanth had gone to meet the injured people in Thoothukudi police firing. As he approached Santhosh, he asked, "Who are you?"

However, Rajinikanth did not lose his cool and responded with a smile, "It's me Rajinikanth."

Later, Santhosh had spoken about the incident where he had lashed out at the Tamil superstar for failing to visit them during the protest against Sterlite plant.