India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: A 50-year-old man allegedly tried to self-immolate near the new building of the Supreme Court. He has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

The man, who suffered burn injuries has been identified as Rajbhar Gupta, a resident of Noida.

The exact cause of the act is yet unkown. An inquiry is underway to ascertain the reason.

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 15:21 [IST]