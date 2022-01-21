For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Man sets himself on fire outside Supreme Court premises, rushed to hospital
India
New Delhi, Jan 21: A 50-year-old man allegedly tried to self-immolate near the new building of the Supreme Court. He has been rushed to hospital for treatment.
The man, who suffered burn injuries has been identified as Rajbhar Gupta, a resident of Noida.
The exact cause of the act is yet unkown. An inquiry is underway to ascertain the reason.
Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 15:21 [IST]