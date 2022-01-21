YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man sets himself on fire outside Supreme Court premises, rushed to hospital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 21: A 50-year-old man allegedly tried to self-immolate near the new building of the Supreme Court. He has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

    Representational Image

    The man, who suffered burn injuries has been identified as Rajbhar Gupta, a resident of Noida.

    The exact cause of the act is yet unkown. An inquiry is underway to ascertain the reason.

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court

    Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X