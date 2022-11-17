Man posts an 'insightful' video of British Indian passport from 1927; Internet says 'precious'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 17: People engage themselves in all sorts of pastimes, like collection of stamps and coins. But this man has developed hoppy of collecting passports of various countries and shares them on the social media platform. Recently, Instagram user known by thethe name of Passport Guy has shared a video of the British Indian passport from 1927, which has now gone viral.

"1927-32 British colonial Indian passport issued to a famous doctor from Bombay who traveled to Europe in the late 1920s," says the caption of the video posted by the user.

As narrated by the person, the passport belonged to Dr Balabhai Nanavati, after whom a hospital is named in Mumbai. The passport had the personal details of Nanavati, like where and when he was born and till when the passport was in use. The passport details show, Nanavati has travelled to countries in the European continent like Poland, Belgium and Austria.

Since being posted, the video has garnered thousands of likes and several comments.

"Whoa! Wow.. and to my knowledge, the design didnt change much till the late nineties..thanks for this.. fascinating. I pass the hospital often." an Instagram user posted.

"I was wondering if you ever resell some passports from your collection. If so, let me know the price of this one," another offered to buy.

"This is really vintage and lives upto your profile name. Truly an insight into history," wrote a third user.