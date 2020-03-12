Man gets lifer for raping minor girl

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jalna, Mar 12: A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl nearly five years ago.

District and sessions court judge S G Vedpathakon Monday convicted the accused, Sanjay Ranghnath Havare, a resident of Rohanwadi here, and awarded him life imprisonment, assistant government pleader Varsha Mukimsaid.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 26- year-old convict, he said.

17-year-old girl with boyfriend jumps from window as mother enters her bedroom

The convict raped the 17-year-old girl on two occasions in July 2015 after threatening her, according to the prosecution.

Based on a complaint filed by the victims mother, the police arrested Havare and booked him under relevant sections of the Protection ofChildrenfromSexualOffences (POCSO)Act and the IPC, Mukimsaid.