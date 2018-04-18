Man chops wife's body into 11 peices, buries in different parts of city

In a blood-curdling incident, a man from Surat, Gujarat, murdered his wife and chopped her body into 11 pieces. The man has been identified as one Shahnawaz Sheikh.

News agency ANI quoted Surat Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) BS Thakkar as saying that Sheikh killed his wife Julekha and dumped the chopped parts of her body in different parts of the city.

Julekha was Shahnawaz's second wife and she often used to have a fight with his first wife, who used to live with them, ANI report said. Shahnawaz used to get frustrated over the constant bickering between the two women. This, according to the police, led him to take the extreme step of murdering his second wife.

Shahnawaz was nabbed by a cop when he was disposing of one of the chopped pieces of the body. The policeman got suspicious after seeing Shahnawaz and decided to intervene.

"After being questioned by the police, he pleaded guilty," ACP Thakkar said.

On interrogation, the accused accepted his crime and was later arrested under a relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said ANI report.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day