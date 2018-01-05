Man in Bareilly, UP reportedly dies of starvation, leaves behind 90-year-old mother

Lucknow, Jan 5: In the last few months, several cases of alleged starvation deaths have been reported from various parts of the country.

However, every time such a case comes to light, the government denies that the death has occurred due to starvation.

One more alleged starvation death has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district where a 42-year-old man died due to hunger on Thursday.

The man from Bhamora village in Bareilly has left behind his old and ailing mother, who is 90 years old. According to neighbours, the family had "nothing to eat" which led to the man's tragic death.

Although the administration has not issued any statement in this regard, a government employee speaking to ANI has dubbed the incident as "very sad and painful".

The government employee added that she would try to arrange compensation for the mother of the deceased.

In November last year, one more alleged starvation death was reported from Bareilly.

A 50-year-old woman, Sakina, reportedly died of starvation after her husband, Ishaq Ahmed, was allegedly denied ration because she could not accompany him to provide biometric authentication at the ration shop.

The first major case of alleged starvation death was reported from Jharkhand in September last year. The mother of an 11-year-old school-going girl alleged that her daughter died as the family stopped getting rice under the government's Public Distribution System (PDS) as they had no Aadhaar card.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state also witnessed the death of a 45-year-old rickshaw puller allegedly due to hunger in October.

Along with the BJP-ruled states, alleged starvation deaths were also reported from Karnataka (where the Congress is in power) last year. Reports stated that three brothers of a family died because they had no food to eat.

