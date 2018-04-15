Man arrested for molesting woman during IPL match in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 15: One person has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium here yesterday, a senior police official said.

The incident took place during the match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians last evening, he said. "The victim complained that Gendraj Dadulal Satnami, who distributes water in the stadium, touched her inappropriately.

Policemen at the stadium responded to her call of help and nabbed Satnami," the official said. "An FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested under section 354 (a) of the IPC for sexual harassment. He has been remanded in police custody for two days," said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I.

PTI

