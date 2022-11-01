In the name of charity, Rs 50 lakh transferred to personal A/C: ED in chargesheet against Rana Ayyub

Man arrested for 'digital rape' of 6-year-old in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 01: A man was arrested for raping his six-year-old neighbour in Kanawani area here, an official said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged against accused Ajay alias Ram Naresh after the girl's mother filed a complaint alleging “digital rape” (forced sex using any part of the body other than male genital) with her daughter on Saturday night.

Ajay was booked under section 376AB (sexual assault on a girl below 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the girl was with her elder sister and brother in their house while their mother had gone out for work. Ajay, who is their neighbour, came there at night and committed the act. When the woman came home on Sunday morning, the children hugged her and started weeping.

Her elder daughter narrated the incident to her, they said. Ajay was arrested on the intervening night of October 30 and 31 while he was trying to flee to his native village in Kannauj district, police said.