Man arrested for derogatory remarks against Bharat Mata

Hyderabad police has arrested a 36-year-old man for his derogatory remarks against 'Bharat Mata'. A case was registered against Vijay Kumar on 7th December for making derogatory remarks against Bharat Mata.

A complaint filed by T. Kunal Rao, 30, a businessman living at Hussaini Alam, stating that Vijay had allegedly said in his speech 'How many husbands does Bharat Mata have? Three crores'.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the complaint stated, "He had also made a hate speech earlier in August," police said. A case was booked against the man under relevant sections of the IPC.

OneIndia News