Man arrested for derogatory remarks against Bharat Mata

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Hyderabad police has arrested a 36-year-old man for his derogatory remarks against 'Bharat Mata'. A case was registered against Vijay Kumar on 7th December for making derogatory remarks against Bharat Mata.

Man arrested for derogatory remarks against Bharat Mata
Vijay Kumar in police custody. Courtesy: ANI News

A complaint filed by T. Kunal Rao, 30, a businessman living at Hussaini Alam, stating that Vijay had allegedly said in his speech 'How many husbands does Bharat Mata have? Three crores'.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the complaint stated, "He had also made a hate speech earlier in August," police said. A case was booked against the man under relevant sections of the IPC.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

hyderabad, telangana, hate speech

Story first published: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 9:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.