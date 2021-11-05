YouTube
    Man arrested after Rs 4 crore heron bust at Mumbai Cargo Complex

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 05: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested a man from Gujarat in connection with the seizure of 700 grams of heroin valued at ₹ 4 crore from the cargo complex near the Mumbai airport, an official said.

    Man arrested after Rs 4 crore heron bust at Mumbai Cargo Complex

    A PTI report said thatthe Narcotics Control Bureau zonal unit had received a specific information about smuggling of drugs in a parcel at the International Courier Terminal in suburban Mumbai, he said.

    Accordingly, a search was conducted at a conference hall in the complex on Monday, where Narcotics Control Bureau officials found 700 grams of white powder in a packet, purported to be heroin whose value is estimated at around ₹ 4 crore in the illicit market, the official said.

    A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and the consignee of the parcel, Krishna Murari Prasad, a resident of Vadodara, was summoned to record his statement at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Thursday, he said.

    After interrogation Prasad was placed under arrest, the official said, adding further probe was on.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 13:15 [IST]
    X