Man appearing at court in Delhi killed in firing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: A man appearing for a hearing in Delhi court was killed in firing on Monday night. Reports said that the bullets were fired inside the chamber of the court and during the incident several lawyers were also present.

The deceased has been identified as Upkaar. He suffered bullet injuries following the firing at chamber 444. India Today reported that Upkaar was at the court for a hearing in a case against him. The report also said that the person who opened fire had fled the court premises after the incident. The police are on the lookout for the accused, who is said to be a lawyer.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 11:18 [IST]