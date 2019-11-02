  • search
    Mamata govt to implement social security scheme for journalists

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Nov 02: West Bengal government will soon implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to journalists, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

    Mamata also referred to the health insurance scheme floated by her government for accredited journalists.

    "Today is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Apart from the health insurance scheme 'Mabhoi' for accredited journalists, our Govt in #Bangla is soon going to implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to media personnel," she tweeted.

    IT Ministry seeks WhatsApp's response on Israeli spyware that targeted Indian journalists

    Observed annually on this day, the 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, is a UN- recognised day to draw attention to the low global conviction rate for violent crimes against journalists and media workers.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
