Mamata front-runner for PM’s post in 2024: Babul Supriyo

    Kolkata, Sep 20: Former union minister Babul Supriyo who quit the BJP and joined the TMC last week said that West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee is a front runner for the post of prime minister in 2024.

    He told ANI that he wanted the captain of his party Mamata Banerjee, to become the Prime Minister in 2024. Opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. Nobody can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post, he also said.

    On Saturday, the MP from Asansol quit the BJP and joined the TMC. The decision came just months after he had said that he would quit politics and not join any other political party.

    babul supriyo mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 15:53 [IST]
    X