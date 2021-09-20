Sad for myself happy for them: Babul Supriyo wrote after resigning as union minister

Mamata front-runner for PM’s post in 2024: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata, Sep 20: Former union minister Babul Supriyo who quit the BJP and joined the TMC last week said that West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee is a front runner for the post of prime minister in 2024.

He told ANI that he wanted the captain of his party Mamata Banerjee, to become the Prime Minister in 2024. Opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. Nobody can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post, he also said.

Mamata, not Rahul Gandhi, face of opposition against Modi: TMC

On Saturday, the MP from Asansol quit the BJP and joined the TMC. The decision came just months after he had said that he would quit politics and not join any other political party.

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 15:53 [IST]