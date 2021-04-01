Mamata dials Bengal Governor from Nandigram, says anything may happen

Battleground Nandigram: Mamata to stay for whole day, TMC complains agents not allowed in several booths

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Nandigram, Apr 01: Amidst a tense election being held in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee dialled Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar and told him that anything might happen any moment. There is a total breakdown of law and order, she told the Governor.

Nandigram, where Mamata is taking on Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP is polling in the second phase today. As TMC leaders complained about booth capture and rigging, Mamata left from her home in Nandigram to monitor the proceedings.

Banerjee said that she had lodged 63 poll related complaints since morning and no action had been taken by the Election Commission. She said that those who raised slogans are outsiders and had come from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These persons are being protected by central forces, she alleged.

"More than 150 EVM machines malfunctioning since Phase II voting started this morning Wish @ECISVEEP had put half as much effort into ensuring no EVM glitches as it did into transferring police officials," TMC MP Mohua Mitra wrote in Twitter earlier this morning.

