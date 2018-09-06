  • search

Mamata blames metro rail construction work for Kolkata bridge collapse

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kolkata, Sep 6: Even as the death toll in the Majerhat bridge collapse rose to three, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said metro rail construction work led to tremors in the area.

    "Metro rail construction work was on in the area and locals have often felt tremors and complained about it. We are not overlooking any of the probable reasons for the collapse," Banerjee said.

    Mamata blames metro rail construction work for Kolkata bridge collapse
    File Photo of Mamata Banerjee

    "Strong action will be taken against those found guilty, no one will be spared," she said.

    Incidentally, the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, the implementing agency for the Metro Railway project, has maintained that there was "no relationship" between construction activity and collapse of the flyover.

    Also Read | Kolkata bridge collapse: One more body found, death toll reaches 3

    Construction activity was completed "more than one year" back and preparatory work "away from the rail overbridge" was in progress.

    "There is no relationship of Metro construction with this mid-span failure.... In fact condition of piers of both end are clear indication of that," AK Roy, Chief Project Manager, RVNL said.

    The Kolkata Police on Thursday recovered one more body from the debris, taking the toll in the incident to three. Two days after the collapse of Majerhat Bridge in southern part of the city, rescue operation for missing people is still.

    Read more about:

    kolkata bridge collapse mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 18:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue