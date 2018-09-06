Kolkata bridge collapse: One more body found, death toll reaches 3

Many still trapped under debris

At least 25 people were injured and many were believed to be trapped under debris when the 40-year-old bridge collapsed on Wednesday evening. The injured were rushed to local hospitals where they are receiving medical care.

Majerhat bridge, believed to be more than 40 years old

The Majerhat bridge, believed to be more than 40 years old, straddles Diamond Harbour Road and connects Central Kolkata with Behala in South Kolkata and extended parts of South 24 Parganas district. It is surrounded by the tall pillars of the construction site for the Joka-Esplanade metro route, which will connect South West Kolkata with Central Kolkata.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said one more body had been found, taking the number of those killed to two. Soumen Bag, 28, who was riding pillion on a friend's scooter, had been declared dead on arrival at hospital on Tuesday. The second victim was identified as Pranab Dey, a metro rail worker. Twenty people were rescued from the site on Tuesday. The West Bengal police have filed a suo moto case against unidentified persons.