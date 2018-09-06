  • search

Kolkata bridge collapse: One more body found, death toll reaches 3

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kolkata, Sep 6: The death toll in the bridge collapse incident at Majerhat in Kolkata has climbed to three after one more body was recovered from under the rubble on Thursday morning.

    Many still trapped under debris

    Many still trapped under debris

    At least 25 people were injured and many were believed to be trapped under debris when the 40-year-old bridge collapsed on Wednesday evening. The injured were rushed to local hospitals where they are receiving medical care.

    Majerhat bridge, believed to be more than 40 years old

    Majerhat bridge, believed to be more than 40 years old

    The Majerhat bridge, believed to be more than 40 years old, straddles Diamond Harbour Road and connects Central Kolkata with Behala in South Kolkata and extended parts of South 24 Parganas district. It is surrounded by the tall pillars of the construction site for the Joka-Esplanade metro route, which will connect South West Kolkata with Central Kolkata.

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces probe

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces probe

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said one more body had been found, taking the number of those killed to two. Soumen Bag, 28, who was riding pillion on a friend's scooter, had been declared dead on arrival at hospital on Tuesday. The second victim was identified as Pranab Dey, a metro rail worker. Twenty people were rescued from the site on Tuesday. The West Bengal police have filed a suo moto case against unidentified persons.

    Read more about:

    kolkata bridge collapse body

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue