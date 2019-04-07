  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee’s remarks ‘unfortunate’, within its rights to transfer cops: EC

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 07: The Election Commission of India (ECI) called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter protesting the transfer of four top cops of the state police as "unfortunate" while informing her that it is well within its rights in the matter.

    In its response, the EC said, "It is unfortunate that an exercise carried out by the ECI only during the duration of Model Code of Conduct is being labelled as arbitrary, motivated at the behest of the ruling party at the centre. It would not be correct and dignified to respond to such averments to prove/burnish its credentials."

    Mamata Banerjee’s remarks ‘unfortunate’, within its rights to transfer cops: EC
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The EC decision is "unfortunate, highly arbitrary, motivated and biased, and taken at the behest of the BJP", Banerjee had written urging the poll panel to review the move.

    'Will ensure removal of Chowkidars from all the Chowkis, says Akhilesh Yadav

    The EC had on Friday night removed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh in a major shake-up ahead of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state.

    Rajesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Pollution Control Board, was made the new Kolkata top cop, while Natarajan Ramesh Babu, ADG and IGP, Operations, was named the Bidhannagar police commissioner.

    The poll body also named Avannu Ravindranath, Deputy Commissioner (Airport Division) of Bidhannagar, as the new Birbhum Superintendent of Police and appointed Srihari Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Armed Police, 3rd Battalion, as the Diamond Harbour Superintendent of Police.

    The EC's announcement came days after opposition parties in the state alleged that free and fair elections would not be possible under these officers.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee election commission of india unfortunate lok sabha elections 2019 tmc

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue