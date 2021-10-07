Mamata Banerjee, two other Trinamool Congress MLAs take oath

Mamata Banerjee heads for victory with record margin in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Oct 7: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Thursday administered the oath as a member of the state assembly by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Banerjee, who won the Bhabanipur by-poll by a margin of 58,835 votes, a record for the seat, took the oath in Bengali.

She needed to win the election to retain the chief minister''s chair after her defeat at the hands of protege-turned-rival BJP''s Suvendu Adhikari in the March-April assembly elections.

Two other newly elected TMC legislators Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam also took oath soon afterwards.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, seeks permanent solution to 'man-made' Bengal floods

Jakir Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from Jangipur, Amirul Islam won from Samserganj by 26,379 votes.

Dhankhar had on Tuesday said he will administer the oath to Banerjee and others, in a departure from the practice of the governor authorising the speaker of the assembly to conduct the exercise.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 14:32 [IST]