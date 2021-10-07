YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee, two other Trinamool Congress MLAs take oath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 7: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Thursday administered the oath as a member of the state assembly by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

    Mamata Banerjee

    Banerjee, who won the Bhabanipur by-poll by a margin of 58,835 votes, a record for the seat, took the oath in Bengali.

    She needed to win the election to retain the chief minister''s chair after her defeat at the hands of protege-turned-rival BJP''s Suvendu Adhikari in the March-April assembly elections.

    Two other newly elected TMC legislators Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam also took oath soon afterwards.

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, seeks permanent solution to 'man-made' Bengal floodsMamata Banerjee writes to PM, seeks permanent solution to 'man-made' Bengal floods

    Jakir Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from Jangipur, Amirul Islam won from Samserganj by 26,379 votes.

    Dhankhar had on Tuesday said he will administer the oath to Banerjee and others, in a departure from the practice of the governor authorising the speaker of the assembly to conduct the exercise.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X