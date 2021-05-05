YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee

    Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third consecutive time

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 05: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for her third consecutive term after emerging victorious in the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections on May 2. Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language.

    Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for the third consecutive time

    Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic.

    Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC''s victory, and Banerjee MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee were present.

    Banerjee has said her first priority after resuming office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

    The TMC came to power for the third time in a row in West Bengal, pocketing 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, while its main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats.

    MORE West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X