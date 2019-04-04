  • search
    Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Modi, says 'Chaiwala' has become 'Chowkidar to fool masses'

    Kolkata, Apr 04: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Cooch Behar took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Chaiwallah has turned into chowkidar to fool masses.

    While addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Mamata said,''It was Bengal government and not Modi government which solved issue of enclave transfer with Bangladesh: Mamata Banerjee at Cooch Behar."

    Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Modi, says Chaiwala has become Chowkidar to fool masses
    Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    ''Attacking PM Modi, TMC chief said,"Chaiwallah, who failed to fulfil promises, has now turned into a chowkidar to fool masses."

    Portraying Modi as India is an insult: Mayawati

    "We will never allow NRC in Bengal; Modi is no one to decide who will stay and who will leave, " she also said.

    On Wednesday, Mamata hit back at Modi for labelling her 'speed-breaker didi' and her government an 'aunt-nephew government' by calling him an 'expiry babu' who went around "spreading lies".

    Rescheduling her Coochbehar rally to speak after Modi's speeches, Banerjee invited him to a one-on-one political debate.

