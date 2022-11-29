'Beauty is not about how you look': Mamata Banerjee apologises for Trinamool minister's comments on President

Mamata Banerjee reaches event to doll out govt scheme benefits, but finds 'benefits' missing

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stalled a programme when she lost her calm in North 24 Parganas. The Chief Minister was scheduled to distribute blankets and winter garments at the event but the material had not reached the venue.

Banerjee, in the presence of locals, asked District Magistrate Sharad Dwivedi over this failure to make arrangements to bring the garments to the venue at the earliest. Thousands of people had gathered at Hingalganj for the programme, organized for doling out government scheme benefits and caste certificates, as reported by PTI.

''I've brought 15,000 winter garments, blankets for locals. Where have you kept them? Bring them to me immediately. I'll not continue with the programme till you get those... I'll wait here,'' Banerjee told Dwivedi.

'Person I treated as my brother…’: Mamata meets Suvendu over tea

West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial unhappy about District administration Work. pic.twitter.com/1IuuM5JYKD — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) November 29, 2022

The CM, who is in the district on a two-day visit, also warned the DM, and other officials of stern action for such lapses. ''I'm sorry, but I'll have to take action in case the DM and block development officers don't carry out their responsibilities properly,'' she added.

Around 15 minutes later, bunches of shawls were brought to the venue. The CM then announced that she would be distributing 1,000 shawls among local women.

The Bengal Chief Minister began her three-day tour of the Sundarbans on Monday. Earlier in the day, the CM, who reached on Tuesday afternoon in a helicopter, offered prayers to local deity 'Bonobibi' at a temple here and planted a tree. "Our Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial visited the Bonobibi Temple today. She offered her prayers and wished for the well-being of one and all. Special moments. (sic)," the TMC wrote in a tweet.

Bannerjee is also expected to officially announce Sundarbans and Basirhat as two new districts, carved out of South and North 24 Parganas. "All the necessary work to create the two new districts has been completed. The CM is likely to announce the names tomorrow in Hingalganj during the administrative meeting," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Monday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 16:58 [IST]