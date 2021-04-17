Mamata Banerjee politicising Cooch Behar deaths: PM Modi in West Bengal's Asansol rally

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

PM Narendra Modi, at a rally in Asansol, attacked Mamata Banerjee for "politicising" the Cooch Behar firing incident a day after the chief minister's audio clip -- in which she is allegedly heard proposing a rally with Cooch Behar victims' dead bodies -- was released.

Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of running syndicates across the state and mafia raj in Asansol, Mr Modi promised to implement all the welfare schemes of the central government in West Bengal if BJP is elected to power in the state.

Referring to the audio tape where Ms Banerjee allegedly spoke to one of her party leaders regarding the Sitalkuchi incident in Coochbehar, Mr Modi alleged that it was her old habit of doing politics on dead bodies. He will be addressing another rally in Gangarampur assembly segment of Dakshin Dinajpur district later today.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is attending a road show in the Amdanga assembly segment of North 24 Parganas. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of spreading falsehood. She was addressing a public meeting at Galsi of East Bardhaman district.

Ms Banerjee alleged that the BJP is continuously trying to mislead the people against her party. She also accused the central government of not sending enough doses of covid vaccine and for spreading corona in the poll bound state by bringing outsiders without testing. She will be addressing two more rallies in the district later today.