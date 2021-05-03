YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Mamata Banerjee meets West Bengal Governor, tenders resignation as CM

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 3: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time on May 5 at Raj Bhavan, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Monday.

    Mamata Banerjee meets West Bengal Governor, tenders resignation as CM

    Only a few invitees will be present at the programme because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, he said.

    Earlier, Banerjee tendered her resignation from the office of the chief minister to the governor following norms. "CM @MamataOfficial called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made," Dhankhar tweeted.

    The MLAs of the TMC unanimously elected Banerjee as the legislative party leader at a meeting here, its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

    "Taking note of communication @AITCofficial electing @MamataOfficial as leader of 17th WB Legislative Assembly have invited her to take oath of office of Chief Minister on May 5 at 10.45 am at Raj Bhawan," Dhankhar said in another tweet.

    Nandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata BanerjeeNandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata Banerjee

    The TMC legislators also elected Biman Banerjee, the speaker in the outgoing House, as the pro-tem speaker in the new Assembly.

    "The newly-elected members will take oath in the Assembly from May 6," Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters here after the meeting of the legislators.

    The TMC came to power for the third time in a row in West Bengal, pocketing 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, while its main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats.

    MORE mamata banerjee NEWS

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 23:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X