YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee incorrectly recited 'Chandipath': Suvendu Adhikari

    By
    |

    Nandigram (WB), Mar 10: Branding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an outsider in Nandigram, BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asserted that people duped by chit fund companies in the state would get back their money if the saffron party is voted to power.

    Mamata Banerjee incorrectly recited Chandipath: Suvendu Adhikari

    Accusing Banerjee of trying to divide communities on religious lines ahead of the assembly elections, Adhikari said the TMC supremo had "incorrectly" recited the ''Chandipath'' (holy text) here on Tuesday.

    Bengal Polls: Posters appearing to brand Mamata as 'outsider' surface in Nandigram

    The chit fund scam happened because of the TMC government and its leaders "looted public money", he alleged.

    "She (Banerjee) is an outsider in Nandigram. She does not even cast her vote here. I am not only the ''bhoomiputra'' (son of the soil of Nandigram), but also a regular voter of the area.

    "I have been with the people of this place for several years unlike Banerjee, who comes here only during polls," Adhikari said, while inaugurating his election office.

    Nandigram Assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X