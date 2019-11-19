  • search
    'Mamata Banerjee angry as she is afraid of losing minority vote bank': AIMIM Bengal president

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 19: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "minority extremism" comment, AIMIM state president Zameerul Hasan on Tuesday claimed that his party is gaining ground in the state which has angered the TMC chief "as her politics revolves around minority vote bank".

    Hasan said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) will fight the 2021 assembly polls in West Bangal. "We were ready for the last parliamentary elections but our president Asaduddin Owaisi had asked us not to contest as minority votes might get divided and TMC candidates might loose in minority dominated areas," he told PTI over phone.

    He alleged that the TMC government was not doing anything good for the Muslim community, except practising vote bank politics. Hasan said Banerjee has lost her cool as the AIMIM has been growing by leaps and bounds in Bengal, especially in bordering districts.

    Marking a shift in her rhetoric on religious extremism, Banerjee had, at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday, asked people to refrain from listening to "minority extremists" who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

    "Now she is having problem with Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM. During the Nandigram movement in 2007, she herself had called him to Bengal and had sought his support. But now as it is due to her policies that BJP is gaining ground in Bengal, she is having problem with AIMIM. This is nothing but political hypocrisy," Hasan said.

