Malda residents arrest leads to recovery of fake currency

The NIA has arrested one person who was supplying fake currency at Maharashtra and Karnataka. Dalim Mia a resident of Malda in West Bengal was arrested from Pune and his disclosure led the seizure of fake currency.

During the search operation, one person by the name Ashok Kumbar was arrested with fake currency amounting to Rs 82,000.

The NIA in a note said that the seized notes were of good quality and it is difficult for a common man to detect whether it is counterfeit or genuine. It is suspected that the notes were printed and smuggled from across the border.

OneIndia News

