Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi dies aged 35 after battling Cancer for years

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 09: Popular Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi died at a private hospital here on Monday, PTI sources close to her said.

The 35-year-old actress was diagnosed with brain tumour years ago and underwent surgical procedure several times as part of the treatment. When she faced a severe financial crisis, Saranya's friends and well-wishers had raised funds for her treatment.

While she was undergoing treatment for tumour, she contracted COVID-19 in May this year. She recovered from the virus infection but her health condition worsened due to related complications. Since then she has been fighting for her life, which finally ended on Monday morning.

Hailing from Pazhayangadi in Kannur district, Saranya had acted in a few Malayalam movies like 'Chacko Randaman' and 'Chotta Mumbai' and was a popular TV actress in the state. Condoling the death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the actress fought the disease confidently. Hailing her commitment towards society, Vijayan recalled that the actress had set aside an amount from her medical expenses for the people when the state was hit by floods.

Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 22:34 [IST]