Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrested in sexual assault case

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jun 27: The Ernakulam cops arrested Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu on Monday in connection with an alleged sexual assault case.

The actor was arrested when he appeared before Ernakulam Town South Police Station for questioning in the sexual assault case. However, he is expected to be released on station bail very soon as the Kerala High Court has already granted anticipatory bail to him.

Before releasing him, police are expected to collect the evidence from the place of the alleged crime happened.

He appeared before the cops at 9 am on Monday for the interrogation as per the direction of the High Court.

Last week, the Kerala High Court granted Babu the relief subject to the conditions that he shall appear before the police from June 27 to July 3, shall not intimidate the actress-victim or her family, he shall not leave Kerala and if he has been issued a fresh passport, he shall surrender the same.

The court said if Babu is arrested by the police, he shall be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. During the period he is enjoying the interim protection from arrest, the film producer shall be deemed to be in police custody, the court added and disposed of Babu's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case.

The court had granted him interim protection from arrest on May 31 and since then it was being extended from time to time. In his plea, Babu had alleged that the rape case has been filed against him to blackmail him.

He has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the victim's identity through a Facebook live session. The producer-actor had also alleged in his plea, that there is a "trend" of making sexual allegations against anybody to tarnish the image of a person who is having popularity in society and for the sake of publicity.