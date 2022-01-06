Makes me feel better: 84-year-old Bihar man claims to have taken 11 Covid vaccine shots

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bihar, Jan 06: A man from Bihar's Madhepura claims to have taken 11 doses of the coronavirus vaccine adding that it makes him feel better.

84-year-old Brahamdev Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district, claims that he has taken 11 doses of Covid vaccine and he did so because every dose made him "feel better."

Brahamdev, a retired postal department employee, said that he took his first vaccine shot on February 13 last year. He also claimed that his health has started to improve ever since he has started taking the vaccine and that he never fell ill after that.

"I never fell ill since I started taking the vaccine and my health has started to improve," said Brahamdev.

On being asked as to how he was able to get multiple doses with electronic registration and monitoring in place, the man said, "I have used my Aadhar card and my voter ID card on different occasions to get myself registered."

Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered in the matter.

Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura said,''Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records & take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true.''

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 12:44 [IST]