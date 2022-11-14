Rather than admitting mistakes, still blaming first Prime Minister Nehru: Manmohan Singh slams BJP-led govt

Fact Check: Is this picture showing Nehru, Ambedkar taken at first Iftar Party of Independent India?

What Tibet president thinks of Nehru’s policy and the one after 2014

Not Maharaja, it was Nehru: Union Minister takes on Congress leader on Kashmir’s accession

‘Maker of modern India’: Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 14: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary and called him 'the maker of modern India'.

Kharge also said that '21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.'

The Congress president took to Twitter and wrote, "Pandit Nehru - the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution. A champion of Democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India's social, political & economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot."

Pandit Nehru — the maker of modern India.



21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.



A champion of Democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India’s social,political & economic development, despite the challenges.



My humble homage to a true patriot. pic.twitter.com/JTltZPrJWo — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 14, 2022

Jawaharlal Nehru also called Pandit Nehru, and Chacha Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. Due to his affection for children, his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day across the country.

Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Kharge paid floral tributes to him at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi also said in a tweet in Hindi, "Who is Mother India? The Indians spread across this vast land matter the most. Bharat Mata is these crore-crore people."

He also said, "Taking these democratic, progressive and secular values of Pt Nehru in my heart, I am walking to protect Mother India of 'Hind Ke Jawahar'."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:02 [IST]