YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ‘Maker of modern India’: Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary and called him 'the maker of modern India'.

    Kharge also said that '21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.'

    ‘Maker of modern India’: Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary
    Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    The Congress president took to Twitter and wrote, "Pandit Nehru - the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution. A champion of Democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India's social, political & economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot."

    Jawaharlal Nehru also called Pandit Nehru, and Chacha Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. Due to his affection for children, his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day across the country.

    Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Kharge paid floral tributes to him at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

    Rahul Gandhi also said in a tweet in Hindi, "Who is Mother India? The Indians spread across this vast land matter the most. Bharat Mata is these crore-crore people."

    He also said, "Taking these democratic, progressive and secular values of Pt Nehru in my heart, I am walking to protect Mother India of 'Hind Ke Jawahar'."

    Comments

    More JAWAHARLAL NEHRU News  

    Read more about:

    jawaharlal nehru sonia gandhi mallikarjun kharge

    Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X