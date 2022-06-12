YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Make yoga part of daily routine: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying its benefits are countless.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In a tweet, he noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21 and urged people to be a part of the exercise.

    "In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many...", PM Modi posted.

    The prime minister posted the tweet in several regional languages, besides Hindi and English. He also posted a YouTube link about "yoga in our daily lives".

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi yoga international yoga day

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X